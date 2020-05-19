Analyzing Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sutter Rock Capital and Solar Senior Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutter Rock Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Solar Senior Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sutter Rock Capital currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.29%. Solar Senior Capital has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.93%. Given Sutter Rock Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sutter Rock Capital is more favorable than Solar Senior Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Solar Senior Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Solar Senior Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sutter Rock Capital and Solar Senior Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutter Rock Capital -1,111.71% -6.56% -4.40% Solar Senior Capital -16.84% 8.87% 3.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sutter Rock Capital and Solar Senior Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutter Rock Capital $1.50 million 79.71 $23.95 million N/A N/A Solar Senior Capital $40.09 million 4.63 $22.94 million $1.41 8.21

Sutter Rock Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Solar Senior Capital.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital beats Sutter Rock Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

