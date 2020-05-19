Analyzing Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) & Vectura Group (NASDAQ:VEGPF)

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kindred Biosciences and Vectura Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences $4.26 million 46.21 -$61.39 million ($1.59) -3.15 Vectura Group $227.68 million 2.12 -$28.22 million ($0.04) -20.00

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kindred Biosciences. Vectura Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kindred Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kindred Biosciences and Vectura Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences 0 2 4 0 2.67 Vectura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $10.90, suggesting a potential upside of 117.56%. Given Kindred Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kindred Biosciences is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Kindred Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Kindred Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kindred Biosciences and Vectura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences -1,567.56% -72.77% -56.10% Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. It is also developing Zimeta IV and Zimeta Oral for the control of fever in horses. In addition, the company develops KIND-016, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs; KIND-014 to treat gastric ulcers in horses; epoCat, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the management of anemia in cats; KIND-011, a monoclonal antibody that targets sick or septic foals; and KIND-509, an antibody for canine inflammatory bowel disease. Further, it is developing KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs associated with equine metabolic syndrome and anti-tumor necrosis factor in septic foals; KIND-502, an IgE antibody that targets the canine counterpart of the human target for allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; and various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis, as well as interleukin antibodies and canine checkpoint inhibitors. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD. Its generic partnering products include flutiform, VR315, VR506, VR730, VR632, VR2081, VR410, and Ellipta for the treatment of asthma; and Phase I clinical stage product is the VR475 (US) for the treatment of severe adult asthma. The company's Phase II clinical stage products comprise VR465 for treating respiratory syncytial virus infection; VR647 for the treatment of paediatric asthma; and VR736 for the treatment severe influenza. Its Phase III clinical stage products include QVM149 for the treatment of asthma; and VR475 (EU) for the treatment of severe adult asthma. The company also provides dry powder inhalers; pressurized meter dose inhalers; and smart nebulizers. Vectura Group plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

