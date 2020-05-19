Analyzing First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) & Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Woori Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Republic Bank and Woori Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 21.46% 10.64% 0.81% Woori Financial Group 15.62% 7.94% 0.52%

Dividends

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Woori Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. First Republic Bank pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Woori Financial Group pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Republic Bank has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Woori Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woori Financial Group has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Republic Bank and Woori Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 1 10 7 0 2.33 Woori Financial Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Republic Bank presently has a consensus price target of $106.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.11%. Given First Republic Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Republic Bank is more favorable than Woori Financial Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Republic Bank and Woori Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $4.16 billion 4.17 $930.33 million $5.20 19.44 Woori Financial Group $9.18 billion 0.53 $1.62 billion $6.96 2.90

Woori Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. Woori Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Republic Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Woori Financial Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, business loans, and smaller loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management services, trust and custody services, full service and online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services; and treasury management services. Additionally, the company offers online and mobile banking services; student loan refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its services through 82 offices, including 75 preferred banking licensed deposit-taking offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson; and Wyoming, as well as 7 offices that provided lending, wealth management, and trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc. provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans. It also provides inquiry and retirement pension, bulk and automatic transfer, cash management, and foreign direct investment services. In addition, the company offers foreign currency, specialized remittance, expat banking, foreign exchange inquiry, exchange limit information, foreign currency remittance information, and foreign currency deposit information services; and other products and services, including insurance, fund, and custody services, as well as banking management services. Further, it provides system software development and maintenance, finance, other credit finance, credit information, security investment, and other services. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated approximately 880 branches and offices in Korea, and 23 branches and offices internationally. Woori Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

