Analysts Set Expectations for Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Square Enix in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.
Square Enix Company Profile
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.
