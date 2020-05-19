Analysts Set Expectations for Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Square Enix in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of Square Enix stock opened at $44.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.30. Square Enix has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $52.29.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.