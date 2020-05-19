Analysts Offer Predictions for Netflix, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo expects that the Internet television network will post earnings of $10.67 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.32.

Shares of NFLX opened at $452.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $408.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.06. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $456.36. The company has a market capitalization of $199.05 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,545 shares of company stock worth $81,874,033. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

