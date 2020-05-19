Analysts Offer Predictions for Haymaker Acquisition Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OSW)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haymaker Acquisition in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haymaker Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE:OSW opened at $5.14 on Monday. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $322.10 million and a P/E ratio of 11.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $114.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.07 million.

In related news, Director Leonard I. Fluxman bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $387,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.14% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

