Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bsr Reit’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Bsr Reit in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.67). The firm had revenue of C$37.12 million for the quarter.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.