Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boot Barn Holdings Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $550.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 9.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5,262.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

