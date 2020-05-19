Analysts Issue Forecasts for Axos Financial Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE AX opened at $21.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.44. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.23 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

In related news, Director J Brandon Black purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,835.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $45,549.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,716.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,900 shares of company stock worth $144,303. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,095,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,924 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $24,272,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

