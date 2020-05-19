America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 20.38%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.88. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

In related news, Director Ann G. Bordelon acquired 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $58,114.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,114.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gremp Jim Von acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRMT. Stephens upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

