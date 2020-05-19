America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 20.38%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.88. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $129.70.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRMT. Stephens upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.
About America’s Car-Mart
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.
