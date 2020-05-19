AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.00.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.14. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

