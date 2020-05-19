ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Get ALSTOM/ADR alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALSMY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

ALSMY stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.48. ALSTOM/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ALSTOM/ADR Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALSTOM/ADR (ALSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALSTOM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALSTOM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.