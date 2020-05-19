Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1,761.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 58,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Shares of AWI opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.08, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.23. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 71.34% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

