Alps Advisors Inc. Has $243,000 Position in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 91,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1,246.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 159,861 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $540.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

