Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lowered by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,036,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Alphabet by 73.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 13.1% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,260.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,327.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

