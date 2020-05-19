Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Elefante Mark B

Elefante Mark B trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.1% of Elefante Mark B’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $1,365,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,036,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Alphabet by 73.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 34.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,260.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,327.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $945.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Aegis upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

