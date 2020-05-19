Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $945.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,260.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,327.79. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

