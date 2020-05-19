Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,260.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1,327.79. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

