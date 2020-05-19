Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $308,060,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,094,000 after purchasing an additional 220,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,260.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,327.79. The stock has a market cap of $945.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.