Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAZRF. CIBC cut their price target on Alaris Royalty from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alaris Royalty from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Get Alaris Royalty alerts:

Shares of PAZRF opened at $2.12 on Friday. Alaris Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2019 includes interests in 274 properties totaling approximately 8.4 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.