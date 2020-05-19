AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.02

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and traded as low as $16.25. AGL Energy shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 1,609,707 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$17.02 and a 200 day moving average of A$18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion and a PE ratio of 11.53.

In other news, insider Patricia McKenzie purchased 4,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$16.43 ($11.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,002.95 ($53,193.58). Also, insider Diane Smith-Gander purchased 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$16.78 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of A$30,069.76 ($21,326.07).

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

