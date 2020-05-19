AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 5,530 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,434.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

