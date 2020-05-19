AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 595.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $135,947,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 639,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,613,000 after buying an additional 318,827 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,265,000 after purchasing an additional 288,653 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $24,087,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,570,000 after purchasing an additional 160,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

NYSE BR opened at $119.44 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $136.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $11,747,218.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,198,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,583 shares of company stock valued at $14,294,469. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

