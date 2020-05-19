AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,354,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16,554.2% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 442,328 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 770,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,480,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $195,630,000 after purchasing an additional 335,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $170.73 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

