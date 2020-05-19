AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 508.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Tyson Foods by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.15.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

