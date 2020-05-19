AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $46.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.