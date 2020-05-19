AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 106.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,236,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,545,000 after purchasing an additional 379,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,405,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,158,000 after purchasing an additional 696,458 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,193,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,496,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,806,000 after purchasing an additional 71,487 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.64.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.65. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

