AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,978 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 197,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 79,709 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XMLV stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.