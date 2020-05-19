AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in BCE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 6.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of BCE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC lowered their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5883 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.15%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

