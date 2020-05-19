AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 573 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after buying an additional 224,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,964,000 after purchasing an additional 151,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,411,603,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after purchasing an additional 519,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $346.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

