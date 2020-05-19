AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 198.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXIM. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,615,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXIM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.19.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,050 shares of company stock worth $1,307,077 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MXIM opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.