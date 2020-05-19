AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 577.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $179.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.80 and a beta of 0.99. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $185.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.66.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $239,155.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,486 shares of company stock worth $47,993,602. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.21.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

