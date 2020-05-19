AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,714 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

