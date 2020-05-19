Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,000 shares of company stock worth $14,909,120. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

