Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $194,314,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 431.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,304,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,457,000 after buying an additional 1,059,038 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

