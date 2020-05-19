Adam L. Gray Buys 200,000 Shares of NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Stock

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray purchased 200,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.44 per share, with a total value of C$2,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,406,246 shares in the company, valued at C$49,186,192.24.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Adam L. Gray acquired 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,360,000.00.

NFI Group stock opened at C$14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $883.84 million and a PE ratio of -34.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. NFI Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$9.12 and a 12 month high of C$39.33.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFI. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

