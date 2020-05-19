Adam L. Gray Acquires 100,000 Shares of NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Stock

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,792,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,579,985.60.
Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 12th, Adam L. Gray acquired 200,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,888,000.00.
Shares of NFI stock opened at C$14.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $883.84 million and a P/E ratio of -34.15. NFI Group Inc has a 1-year low of C$9.12 and a 1-year high of C$39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.61.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.
About NFI Group
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.
