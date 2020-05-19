Adam L. Gray Acquires 100,000 Shares of NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Stock

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,792,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,579,985.60.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Adam L. Gray acquired 200,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,888,000.00.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$14.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $883.84 million and a P/E ratio of -34.15. NFI Group Inc has a 1-year low of C$9.12 and a 1-year high of C$39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.61.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Analysts expect that NFI Group Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

