Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,139 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 12.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.81.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $75.97.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,452 shares of company stock valued at $32,274,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.