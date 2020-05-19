Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Short Interest Update

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the April 30th total of 6,310,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Abraxas Petroleum stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Abraxas Petroleum has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 3,083.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,852,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,731,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,233 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 355.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 936,497 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,041,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

