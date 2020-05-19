8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for 8X8 in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for 8X8’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EGHT. BTIG Research raised their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on 8X8 from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

8X8 stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.02. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. 8X8’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,996,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,116 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 8X8 by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,506,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after acquiring an additional 328,976 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in 8X8 by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,867,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 224,653 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in 8X8 by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,188,000 after acquiring an additional 930,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in 8X8 by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,911,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,453 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $34,332.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $190,134. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.