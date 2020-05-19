8,200 Shares in General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) Purchased by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GAM opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. General American Investors Company Inc has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

