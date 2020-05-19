8,100 Shares in BP plc (NYSE:BP) Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

NYSE:BP opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.81.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

