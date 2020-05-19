6,651 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,221.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

MS stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

