5,314 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 50,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. S&P Equity Research cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens lowered Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

