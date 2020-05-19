525 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Entergy by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,883,000 after buying an additional 4,234,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,268,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,175,000 after purchasing an additional 641,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,362,643,000 after purchasing an additional 592,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 978,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,226,000 after acquiring an additional 524,428 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.92.

Shares of ETR opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $113.32. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In other news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

