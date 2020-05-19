4,609 Shares in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,071.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.