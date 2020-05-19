3,057 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Bought by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,146,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,008,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,339,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 532,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 528.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 135,388 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

