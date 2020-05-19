2,748 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 30,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 95,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

