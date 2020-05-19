2,443 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 43,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 79,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $128.55 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.95 and a fifty-two week high of $134.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.64.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

