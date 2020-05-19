243 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,637,000 after acquiring an additional 49,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,505 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,446,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,100,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $189.88 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $211.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.46.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

